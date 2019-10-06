Amália, Bekény2019. október 07., hétfő
Traditional old wooden house of shepherd

2019.10.06.Artur Abramiv
National Geographic Magyarország
Traditional old wooden house of shepherds in the Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains. During the 5 months in year ukrainian shepherds live in this house. One day I went to the shepherds in the mountain to buy sheep cheese. I was also amazed by the atmosphere there: horses, cows, sheep, a small wooden hut, and big dogs guarding animals from bears and wolves. The territory of the Ukrainian Carpathians is inhabited mainly by Hutsuls, which is in fact the only Ukrainian ethnic group for which sheep-breeding has always been the main household activity. The life of shepherds in the Ukrainian Carpathians is difficult, they live in wooden houses without conditions in a hard Carpathian climate. From morning till night they watch the enthusiastic flock. For their tireless work shepherds receive only a small portion of milk. The season lasts from 4 to 5 months, starting in May and ending in the middle of September.These people have their own language and a very different course of time. Nowadays, traditional sheep breeding in polonynas is gradually decaying and becoming exotic. The number of livestock in the herds has decreased several dozen times. Neglected cattle-runs are overgrown with forest, and on slopes where once sheep and horses grazed, people are building ski resorts. Instead of stables and wooden huts, where shepherds used to live and make cheese, piles of rotten logs remind of their presence. Polonina Svidovets / Carpathian Mountain / Ukraine.

National Geographic 2019. októberi címlap

