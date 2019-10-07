Do you like a winter climbing?

2019.10.07. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

This mountain range is extremely beautiful and it is also very convenient to get here, because the train comes to the village, where the ascent begins. It most likely taking two hours to get to this beautiful place.The winter environment requires specific equipment and skills. This mountains is particularly dangerous and the consequences of making errors can be much more serious. During our winter summit the temperature was -20 degrees and we slept in a tent. At the night from the forest to our tent came wolves and walked around the tent. Borzhava is a great place to relax. Polonina Borzhava / Carpathian Mountain / Ukraine.