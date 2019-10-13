Helén, Kaldixtusz2019. október 14., hétfő
Önök küldték

Extreme climbing in the Tatra Mountains

2019.10.13.Artur Abramiv
National Geographic Magyarország
We stood on two crampon spikes during the extreme climb in the High Tatras. One autumn morning my wife and I were climbing Polish-Slovakian Rysy mountain. Step by step in free alpine style we were reaching the summit. Because of the extreme ascend, it felt as our blood froze in our veins. The safety railing on which we were counting was covered with snow. It took us 13 hours for both ascend and descend. We were completely alone. The descend took place during the night into a layer of clouds. Several times we stopped before an unexpected cliff. We only had one chocolate and water from our meal, so fatigue was at times painful because of hunger. Near the summit, I took this photo of the Mount Niżne Rysy that was surrounded with unforgettable sea of clouds. This climb left us with bright memories and great photos. Tatra National Park / Poland-Slovakia.

Near the summit, I took this photo of the Mount Niżne Rysy that was surrounded with unforgettable sea of clouds. This climb left us with bright memories and great photos. Tatra National Park / Poland-Slovakia.

Mérges talajlakó

Mérges talajlakó

A Magyarszombatfa közelében húzódó erdei ösvények bővelkednek a különböző galóca fajtákban.

Sepsimagyarós

Sepsimagyarós

Faluvégi rálátás a Bodoki- hegység csúcsára.

Skanzen, Nagyszeben

Skanzen, Nagyszeben

Astra Népi civilizáció Múzeuma, egy igazi száz hektárnyi területen fekvő falumúzeum.

Barcasági alkonyat

Barcasági alkonyat

A hegyek alatt Barassó városából sziporkáznak a fények.

Lábodi dám

Lábodi dám

Barcogóteknőben hasalva fotóztam kora dálután dámokat.

National Geographic 2019. októberi címlap

