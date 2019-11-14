Let’s act!

2019.11.14. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

My wife and I are traveling in mountains and in Ukrainian mountains we are often to see how much plastic is in their. We take a few minutes before moving on to clean up the debris others have left behind to balance the impacts we have on our beautiful planet. In this photo I depict an active action - it only takes a few minutes to make a difference our Planet. It`s not so difficult. As humans we take so much from our planet. We can give back a little, too. Let's act! Polonina Borzhava / Carpathian Mountain / Ukraine.