It’s our Duty

2019.11.26. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

I took this photo in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Unfortunately, in this beautiful places there is a lot of plastic. This photo is symbolic, I show that people have the opportunity to choose either in favor of a bright future or in favor of plastic and degradation. "Planet or plastic?" is not a matter of personal choice - it's our duty!