Önök küldték
Ökológiai lábnyom
2019.11.26.Juhász Dániel
National Geographic Magyarország
Budapesten, a III. kerületben fotózgattam, amikor megpillantottam a földön ezt a tornacipőt, előtte a falevéllel. Azonnal az ugrott be róla, hogy a cipő mintha eltaposná a levelet, átvitt értelemben mintha az emberidég eltiporná a természetet.
It’s our Duty
I took this photo in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Unfortunately, in this beautiful places there is a lot of plastic. This photo is symbolic, I show that people have the opportunity to choose either in favor of a bright future or in favor of plastic and degradation. "Planet or plastic?" is not a matter of personal choice - it's our duty!
