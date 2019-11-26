Önök küldték
Szajkó
2019.11.26.Nagy Zoltán
National Geographic Magyarország
Szajkó makkal a csőrében az erdei madár lesnél.
It’s our Duty
I took this photo in the Ukrainian Carpathians. Unfortunately, in this beautiful places there is a lot of plastic. This photo is symbolic, I show that people have the opportunity to choose either in favor of a bright future or in favor of plastic and degradation. "Planet or plastic?" is not a matter of personal choice - it's our duty!
