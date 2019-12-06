Őszi hangulat.

MY SKIN WAS CRACKING AND BLEEDING

I hitchhiked 480 miles in Norway. I experienced the white nights. For the first time in my life I was awake for 24 hours while traveling. I saw the fjords. I got second degree sunburn. My skin was cracking and bleeding. I fell down the snow cornice. I concurred the mountain Møyfallsnuten concurred the dangerous glacier Folgefonna. At the end I reached the top Eidesnuten and shot this photo along 31 mile of the fjord Sørfjorden.