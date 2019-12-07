Önök küldték
Ifjonc
2019.12.07.Barta Andrea
National Geographic Magyarország
Erdei fülesbagoly
I hitchhiked 480 miles in Norway. I experienced the white nights. For the first time in my life I was awake for 24 hours while traveling. I saw the fjords. I got second degree sunburn. My skin was cracking and bleeding. I fell down the snow cornice. I concurred the mountain Møyfallsnuten concurred the dangerous glacier Folgefonna. At the end I reached the top Eidesnuten and shot this photo along 31 mile of the fjord Sørfjorden.
Egyedi vagy és megismételhetetlen
Gép: Nikon D3300 váz Objektív: 40-40mm/f2.8-2.8 Exponálási idő: 0,003125s (1/320) Iso: 200 F-érték: f/9 1718x1145
