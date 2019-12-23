Descent into orange mountains

I stood on two crampon spikes during the extreme climb in the High Tatras. One autumn morning I was climbing Polish-Slovakian Rysy mountain. Step by step in free alpine style I was reaching the summit. Because of the extreme ascend, it felt as my blood froze in my veins. The safety railing on which I was counting was covered with snow. It took us 13 hours for both ascend and descend. The descend took place during the night into a layer of clouds. I only had one chocolate and water from my meal, so fatigue was at times painful because of hunger. Near the summit,I shot this photo of the Mount Mięguszowiecki Szczyt that was surrounded with sea of clouds. Tatra National Park / Poland-Slovakia.