Majdnem fekete fehér

WHIM GREEN LADY

It was my last very cold night on the northern land in a belt around magnetic north pole. I was hope to saw the Northern Light, but this whim Green Lady didn`t dance across the sky. However, I was watching the breathtaking landscape with a triangular peak Store Russetinden is mirrored in the Balsfjorden. Drifting ice first was swam to the left, and then swam to the right. Polar circle/Norway.