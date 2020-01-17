Önök küldték
WHIM GREEN LADY
2020.01.17.Artur Abramiv
National Geographic Magyarország
It was my last very cold night on the northern land in a belt around magnetic north pole. I was hope to saw the Northern Light, but this whim Green Lady didn`t dance across the sky. However, I was watching the breathtaking landscape with a triangular peak Store Russetinden is mirrored in the Balsfjorden. Drifting ice first was swam to the left, and then swam to the right. Polar circle/Norway.
Polar circle/Norway.
