Valley Buardalen and Folgefonna National Park

2020.01.24. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

A trip to North certainly would lack something without a face to face meeting with one the glacier. From Møyfallsnuten mountain offer views oto the Folgefonna Glacier. Standing here you feel the scale of the glacier. The trail meanders up through the lush valley of Buardalen, surrounded by steep mountains. Every winter, the sun disappears from view for months at a time. Soon you will find the sounds of civilization replaced by the sound of the raging river Buarelvi, which carries large quantities of meltwater down to Sandvinvatnet lake.