Dera-szurdok

2020.01.28.Sirkó Csaba
Téli álmát alussza még Pilisszentkereszt vadregényes völgyszorosa

Virágok közt

Fehér szépség !

Beyond the Arctic Circle

When we hear the expression "beyond the Arctic Circle", first of all, there are the stark northern landscapes, glaciers, where polar bears roam among the snows and permafrost in the icy wind. However, even in the far north there are corners that can radically change your ideas about this harsh land. The edge of the Lofoten archipelago, where instead of our template representations, we see the opposite world of our representations. A world that is astounded the most experienced travelers. There are majestic peaks, which formed the basis for the fairy-tale world. White sand beaches with crystalline turquoise waters, where Norwegian children bathe in the Arctic Ocean. Throughout the year, you can see surfers who conquer proud waves. This is the land of amazing spectacles, for example, in the summer the Sun stays above the horizon for more than 24 hoursand and in the winter the night lasts for more than 24 hours. You want to come back here again and to see the stunning beauty. Thank God Jehovah that there are such wonderful places on our planet!

Egy ködös, hideg reggelen

f/6.3 - 1/250s - ISO500

Fák között

f/6.3 - 1/250s - ISO1250

Sárgafejű királyka (Regulus regulus)

f/6.3 - 1/400s - ISO1250

National Geographic 2020. januári címlap

