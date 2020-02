Nepál gyönyörű vidékein

Climate Change. Folgefonna Glacier

Folgefonna makes for an apt illustration of the recent perturbations in our climate. We need to consider the changes that the ice masses around the world are undergoing, and what that tells us about our climate. Melting glaciers also augment the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, a very serious hazard for many regions. The glaciers of the Himalayas for example are severely under sampled - the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change.