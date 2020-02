On the eve of the Hurricane Sabine

2020.02.28. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

We set up camp in a rather idyllic spot at 1790m. A major winter storm — named both Ciara and Sabine — has passed through large swaths of Europe, resulting in a number of deaths across the continent. The hurricane was coming to territory where we set up camp during our climbing in the Carpathian Mountain Blyznyca.