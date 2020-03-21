Mocanita from Maramures-Romania

2020.03.21. Constantin Lazar

National Geographic Magyarország

Often called "Mocăniţa on the Vaserului Valley", the Forest Railway from Vişeu de Sus is located in the north of Romania, on the border with Ukraine and represents a wealth both technically and culturally. On a route of almost 60 kilometers, it is a circular distance (tourist 21.6 km, Paltin station) - next to Diesel locomotives - up to today steam-powered steam locomotives, which makes CFF Vişeu de Sus (abbreviated from Forest Railroad) known in the whole world as the last true steam railway, running on steam. A journey to Comanu station took 5 hours on average, 5 hours back, total 10 hours.