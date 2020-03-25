Dangerous 3228 ft for photography

984 meters above Lysefjorden, a giant boulder is wedged in a mountain crevasse. The Kjeragbolten hike is one of the most spectacular hikes in the world. The hike to Kjerag is around 9,8 km long and the round trip takes 5 - 6 hours round trip. You need to be in good physical shape before heading out on this mountain hike. In some places, you have to pull yourself up and slide down with help of wire, so it is a demanding hike even for experienced hikers. Every year, Norwegian volunteer rescue crews go into the mountains to retrieve travellers who have lost their way, are tired or injured or have encountered problems after dark. These travellers are often dressed in everyday clothes and lack suitable equipment. Standing on the Kjeragbolten was an indescribable feeling. The abyss under the boulder is really incredibly deep and dangerous. For go to this stone, it is necessary to go along a narrow path, where the foot is placed, and then going on the stone, you need to have good control of yourself, because if you will have dizziness, you can fall from a height of 3228 ft. It's awesome place!