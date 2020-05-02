Ideology of Openness

2020.05.02. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

Norwegian love working with the ideology that what they create will be open to everyone and that no one is excluded, no matter who they are. Norwegian foremost desire is that cabins will help people get out and enjoy the outdoors. Nature is the most important. The architecture should form the basis and be an exciting element in nature. The cabins are an added highlight of the trip, and yet another reason to go to the mountains. It is essential to convey that the cabins are there to provide shelter and that guests can feel safe, warm, and protected from the often harsh Norwegian climate. At the same time, the surroundings must not be shut out. One of these cabin thru window I took this photo.