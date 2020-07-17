Comet NEOWISE in the atmosphere of the Ukrainian landscape

2020.07.17. Artur Abramiv

National Geographic Magyarország

A unique, this comet will not be back for a long time—6,953 years to be precise! Comet C / 2020 F3 NEOWISE discovered on March 27, 2020, by astronomers using the NEOWISE space telescope. It is one of the brightest comets in the northern hemisphere since Comet Hale–Bopp in 1997. Its speed reaches 61,286 km / s relative to the sun. The photos show releasing both an ion tail and a dust tail because there is dust embedded in the ice. What we’re seeing is the reflected light from that gas and dust that has sublimated off the ice ball. These two tails have a lot of millions of kilometers! This celestial iceberg can be visible to the naked eye and it is without a doubt one of the most amazing you can see with your own eyes!